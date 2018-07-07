WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 89 to

94.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

92 to 98.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 93 to

98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

52 to 57.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 90 to

95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

