WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

432 FPUS56 KPDT 271522

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-272315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 88 to

93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

WAZ027-272315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ028-272315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

WAZ029-272315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ030-272315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

$$

WAZ520-272315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

WAZ521-272315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

822 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 58 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather