WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

202 FPUS56 KPDT 151558

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-152315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 59 to 64.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 91 to

97. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

WAZ027-152315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 93 to

98. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 62 to 67. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 65. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

WAZ028-152315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 93 to

98. Wind light and variable becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 63 to 68. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Hazy through the day. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 95 to 101.

Lows 61 to 67.

$$

WAZ029-152315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

Wind light and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 65 to 70.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Hazy through the night. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

59 to 65. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 94 to

100. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

WAZ030-152315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

Wind light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 64 to 70. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy through the day. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89. Wind light and variable becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hazy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Hazy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

58 to 65. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ520-152315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 54 to 61.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

49 to 58. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 87 to 93.

Lows 54 to 61.

$$

WAZ521-152315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

858 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smokey in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 61 to 71. West

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

55 to 64. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96.

Lows 60 to 66.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather