WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
771 FPUS56 KPDT 221058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-222300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the
day. Smokey in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.
Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke in the morning,
then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to
78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to
53.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ027-222300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the
day. Smokey in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 61. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
79 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 77 to 83. Lows 47 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.
$$
WAZ028-222300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 95.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 63.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke in the morning,
then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
80 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs
78 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 77 to 82.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ029-222300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 93. South
wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 64. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke in the morning, then
patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
78 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to
80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55. Highs 73 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 47 to
52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
$$
WAZ030-222300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 82.
Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 60. West
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke in the morning, then
patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs
64 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to
52.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to
72.
$$
WAZ520-222300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 55. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Hazy in the morning.
Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 80. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 67 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
46 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 50. Highs 67 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 76 to 82.
$$
WAZ521-222300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the
day. Smokey in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 62. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Hazy in the morning. Patchy
smoke through the day. Highs 78 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 55. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs
74 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
48 to 54.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 48 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather