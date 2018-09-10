WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

44 to 49.

$$

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

79. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

74 to 82.

$$

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

81. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

75 to 82.

$$

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

59 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

$$

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler. Highs 61 to 67. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

72 to 77.

$$

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs

70 to 77.





