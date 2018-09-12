WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
907 FPUS56 KPDT 122155
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-131100-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.
Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Wind light and variable becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to
47.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows
40 to 47.
$$
WAZ027-131100-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.
Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to
71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
Highs 69 to 78.
$$
WAZ028-131100-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to
72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.
Highs 69 to 78.
$$
WAZ029-131100-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest overnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ030-131100-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to
60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. South wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
57 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
38 to 44.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 36 to 42.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
Highs 57 to 64.
$$
WAZ520-131100-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers early in the evening, then isolated showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows 37 to 45. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 36 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 46. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 65. Lows 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
36 to 41.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.
Highs 66 to 72.
$$
WAZ521-131100-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.
Lows 40 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows
42 to 48.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather