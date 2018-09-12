WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

907 FPUS56 KPDT 122155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

WAZ026-131100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Wind light and variable becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

40 to 47.

WAZ027-131100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 69 to 78.

WAZ028-131100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 69 to 78.

WAZ029-131100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

45 to 50.

WAZ030-131100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 57 to 64.

WAZ520-131100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

isolated showers early in the evening, then isolated showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows 37 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 46. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 65. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 66 to 72.

WAZ521-131100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Lows 40 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows

42 to 48.

