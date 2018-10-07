WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

WAZ026-071115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Wind

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ027-071115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows 37 to 42. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Wind light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ028-071115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 65 to 72.

WAZ029-071115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 62 to 70.

WAZ030-071115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 52. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43. Wind light and variable.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

WAZ520-071115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows 32 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ521-071115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

959 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows 36 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

