WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

558 FPUS56 KPDT 072155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-081100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows

41 to 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

61. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Wind

light and variable becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ027-081100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows

44 to 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Wind

light and variable becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

WAZ028-081100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 39 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 67 to

73.

$$

WAZ029-081100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

WAZ030-081100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 50. Wind light and variable becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 53. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

$$

WAZ520-081100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

WAZ521-081100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 48. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 42 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 62 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather