WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
WAZ026-101115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to
63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and ice fog
overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Wind light and variable becoming north
around 5 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and ice fog. Highs 61 to 66. North
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 33 to
38.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows 37 to 42.
WAZ027-101115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to
37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 67. North wind around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
36 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows 34 to 43.
WAZ028-101115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 43. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to
37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 35 to 43.
WAZ029-101115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
56 to 61. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to
39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Wind light and
variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows
36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs
61 to 70.
WAZ030-101115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening, then isolated rain and snow showers overnight. Lows 34
to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 58. Lows
30 to 35.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 55. Lows 28 to
33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62.
WAZ520-101115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 35 to 41. North wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 56 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 33 to 41.
WAZ521-101115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
818 PM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 68. Lows 34 to 43.
