WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

586 FPUS56 KPDT 212155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-221100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 34 to 39. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ027-221100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ028-221100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy through

the day. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ029-221100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 36 to 42. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 65 to 70. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 38 to 43. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ030-221100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 38 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

49 to 56. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 58.

WAZ520-221100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 41.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to

41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57.

WAZ521-221100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 62 to 67. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 37 to 44. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

