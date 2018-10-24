WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to

44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. A chance of showers.

Highs 41 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 51.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 38.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

30 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 57.

