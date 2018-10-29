WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 60.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 34 to 39. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to

46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5400 feet decreasing to

4900 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5100 feet. Lows 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 51.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 57. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to 41. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

