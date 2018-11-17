WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

413 FPUS56 KPDT 170332

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

WAZ026-171215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Wind light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of

freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ027-171215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to

30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Wind light and

variable becoming west around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of

freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows 23 to 30. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ028-171215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. Wind light and

variable becoming northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog

and patchy fog. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ029-171215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 22 to 27. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog

and patchy fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 33 to 38.

WAZ030-171215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 34 to 40.

WAZ520-171215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog

and patchy fog. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog. A slight chance of showers. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 39 to 45.

WAZ521-171215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

732 PM PST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

32. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of

freezing fog and patchy fog. Lows 25 to 32. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

