WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
677 FPUS56 KPDT 192255
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-201200-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 20 to 25. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog midday.
Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
overnight. Lows 24 to 29. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light
freezing rain overnight. Lows 27 to 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs 42 to 47. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ027-201200-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.
West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
through the night. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain
overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows 31 to 36. Highs 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows
24 to 29.
$$
WAZ028-201200-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas of
fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 30 to
35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in
the evening, then areas of fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows
24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. A chance of rain.
Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
$$
WAZ029-201200-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
22 to 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog midday.
Highs 34 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
overnight. Lows 24 to 31. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southeast wind around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. East
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
$$
WAZ030-201200-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to
36.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 30 to
36.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.
$$
WAZ520-201200-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog midday.
Highs 39 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
overnight. Lows 24 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then rain likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 2300 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the
evening, then rain, light freezing rain and snow likely
overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows 24 to 30. Highs 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 38 to 43.
$$
WAZ521-201200-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 28. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog midday.
Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog
overnight. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
2200 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows 24 to 33. Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather