WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

WAZ026-240000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west with

higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Wind light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 32. Highs

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to

34.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ027-240000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Wind light and variable

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ028-240000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

WAZ029-240000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 46.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ030-240000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4300 feet. Highs 35 to 42. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3800 feet in the

evening. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ520-240000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 43.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2400 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ521-240000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2700 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. Highs 40 to 45.

