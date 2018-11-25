WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
377 FPUS56 KPDT 251158
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-260000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. East wind around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. East wind around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Wind light and variable becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 25 to 30.
$$
WAZ027-260000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
44 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. East wind around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 28 to
33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to
47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 39 to 44.
$$
WAZ028-260000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 32 to
37.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 30 to 35.
$$
WAZ029-260000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to
36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 39 to 44.
$$
WAZ030-260000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Highs
32 to 37.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 29 to 34.
$$
WAZ520-260000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
overnight. Lows 29 to 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 39 to
44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows
30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs 36 to 43. Lows 26 to 31.
$$
WAZ521-260000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows 32 to 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to
36.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to
34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather