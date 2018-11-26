WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

_____

067 FPUS56 KPDT 261158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-270000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of

rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ027-270000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Wind light and

variable becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ028-270000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 38 to

43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ029-270000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to

46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows

39 to 44. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

37 to 42.

$$

WAZ030-270000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain overnight. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Snow level 5300 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4700 feet. Highs 36 to 41. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to

41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to

29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to

33.

$$

WAZ520-270000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

$$

WAZ521-270000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather