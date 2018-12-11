WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

WAZ026-111215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the evening, then

patchy freezing fog overnight. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Wind light and variable becoming south

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Not as cold. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 1900 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ027-111215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ028-111215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48. South wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ029-111215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Windy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ030-111215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 41.

South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Snow level 4900 feet decreasing to 3700 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

32 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 24 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 22 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to

38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ520-111215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain overnight. Snow level 2200 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2700 feet

in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times in the evening, then rain

and snow overnight. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 34. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs 37 to 42. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a

chance of showers. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-111215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

427 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2700 feet

in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

