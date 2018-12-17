WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

595 FPUS56 KPDT 171736

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-180015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

34 to 39. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ027-180015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 48. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ028-180015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ029-180015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ030-180015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 4900 feet. Highs 37 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows 31 to 37. South wind

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times and snow...heavy at times in the

morning, then rain...heavy at times in the afternoon. Windy.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5100 feet. Lows 29 to 35.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Snow level 4300 feet. Highs 36 to 42. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

$$

WAZ520-180015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs 39 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

33 to 38.

$$

WAZ521-180015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

936 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to

39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather