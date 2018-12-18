WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

778 FPUS56 KPDT 181158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-190000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with higher gusts shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to

39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

40.

$$

WAZ027-190000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to

34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

$$

WAZ028-190000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ029-190000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to

34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

$$

WAZ030-190000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. Snow level 4800 feet decreasing to 4300 feet overnight.

Lows 30 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 29 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 5400 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

31 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35. Lows 24 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to

36.

$$

WAZ520-190000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain...heavy at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 39 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Gusts around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 25 to

30.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ521-190000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain...heavy at times. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to

32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather