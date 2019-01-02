WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

376 FPUS56 KPDT 021158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ024-030000-

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-

Including the city of White Salmon

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to

50. Lows 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ026-030000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

33 to 38. Wind light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

A slight chance of rain until early morning, then a chance of

rain and light freezing rain early in the morning. Lows 27 to 32.

Wind light and variable becoming south around 5 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ027-030000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning. Lows 29 to 34. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain

early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

WAZ028-030000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 35 to 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 29 to 34. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight

chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

$$

WAZ029-030000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 29 to 34. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and a chance

of light freezing rain early in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to

54. Lows 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ030-030000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows

24 to 29. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 39. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Windy. Snow

level 3300 feet decreasing to 2900 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

South wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs 33 to 39. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

25 to 31.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 35. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ520-030000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. A chance of rain

and light freezing rain early in the morning. Snow level

2900 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of light freezing rain early in the morning.

Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 35 to 40. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 39.

Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

37 to 42.

$$

WAZ521-030000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing rain

early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to

46. Lows 32 to 37.

$$

