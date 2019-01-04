WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

_____

702 FPUS56 KPDT 041216

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

WAZ026-050015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 43 to 48. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to

34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 37 to

42.

$$

WAZ027-050015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 31 to 36. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

WAZ028-050015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ029-050015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow level

2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 30 to

40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 46 to 51.

$$

WAZ030-050015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then isolated

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

around 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight.

Windy. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 33 to 40.

Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 30.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 32 to 39.

$$

WAZ520-050015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs 36 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of snow in the evening, then

rain with snow likely overnight. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows 28 to

33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow level 2100 feet. Highs

33 to 38. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ521-050015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

416 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely and a chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 2900 feet. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

39 to 44. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 44.

$$

_____

