WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

WAZ026-091215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of light freezing

rain. Patchy fog. New snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 28 to

33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Wind light and

variable becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

around 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

Highs 37 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 42.

WAZ027-091215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Patchy fog. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 1300 feet. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs 34 to 39. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to

32. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 43.

WAZ028-091215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 31 to

36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and freezing fog. Highs

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45. Lows

28 to 33.

WAZ029-091215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

34. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

WAZ030-091215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Breezy. Not as cold.

New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4800 feet. Lows

31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5400 feet. Highs 36 to 43.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4900 feet increasing to

5400 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5200 feet. Highs 37 to 43. South wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

23 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Highs

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Lows 22 to 29. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 29. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ520-091215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, rain and a chance of light freezing

rain. Patchy fog. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 1900 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2400 feet in the morning.

Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Wind light and variable becoming east

around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

WAZ521-091215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1059 PM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Patchy fog. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with possible freezing rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 42.

