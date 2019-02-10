WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

364 FPUS56 KPDT 100415

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-101215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Areas of blowing snow in the mid-evening. Patchy blowing

snow overnight. Lows 10 to 15. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the mid-evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 3 to 8. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 9 to 14. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 23 to

28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 11 to 16.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

26 to 32. Lows 14 to 19.

$$

WAZ027-101215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow in the mid-evening, then snow likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow in the mid-evening, then patchy

blowing snow overnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 11 to 16. North wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 6 to 11. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 23 to

28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 13 to 18.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

25 to 31. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

WAZ028-101215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow in the mid-evening, then snow likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow in the mid-evening, then patchy

blowing snow overnight. Breezy. New snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 14 to 19. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 24. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 8 to 13. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows 13 to 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 21. Highs 25 to 30.

$$

WAZ029-101215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the mid-evening. Snow

in the mid-evening, then snow likely overnight. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 13 to 18. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Highs 17 to 22. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 9 to 14. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 26. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 21. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 23 to 28. Lows 12 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 22. Highs 26 to 31.

$$

WAZ030-101215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the mid-evening. Snow.

New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 9 to 14. East wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 14 to 19.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 8 to 13. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 23 to 28. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Lows 17 to 22. South wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to

27.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs 25 to 30.

$$

WAZ520-101215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the

mid-evening. Snow likely in the mid-evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 8 to 14.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 22 to 27. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows

6 to 16. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 19 to 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow...heavy at times. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows 10 to 18. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 11 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

8 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 12 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 19. Highs 26 to 31.

$$

WAZ521-101215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

815 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow in the mid-evening, then snow likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow in the mid-evening, then patchy

blowing snow overnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Lows 11 to 16. North wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 24. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 8 to 13. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 18 to 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Lows 12 to 17. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 25 to

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to

19. Highs 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 21. Highs 26 to 31.

$$

_____

