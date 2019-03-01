WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

797 FPUS56 KPDT 011158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-020000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 30 to 35.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 27 to 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14. Highs

26 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 41. Lows 20 to 25.

$$

WAZ027-020000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 29 to 34. South

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 16. Highs

23 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 36. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ028-020000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

28 to 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow. Highs 23 to 28.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 26. Lows

8 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 21 to 26. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ029-020000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 12 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to 27.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 21 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to

27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

38.

$$

WAZ030-020000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 8 to 13. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 18 to 23. Wind light and variable becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 23. Lows

6 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. A chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 22. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

WAZ520-020000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Wind light

and variable becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 33. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

11 to 16. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 24 to 29. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 25. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ521-020000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 11 to 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to 29.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 13 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather