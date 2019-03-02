WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

WAZ026-030000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 26 to 31. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 12. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to

14.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows

16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 33 to 38. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ027-030000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 13. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

17 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 36. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ028-030000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

27 to 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ029-030000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15. Highs

25 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

WAZ030-030000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 28. Wind light and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

8 to 13. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 22. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 9. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 18 to

23. Wind light and variable becoming northeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 8 to

13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold. A slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37.

Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 25. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ520-030000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 32. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 28.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 28. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 22 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ521-030000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 9 to 14. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 22 to 27. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.

Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

