WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

332 FPUS56 KPDT 081034

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

WAZ026-081215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 12 to 19. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 16 to 21. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 32 to 37. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 15 to 20.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 16 to 21. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ027-081215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ028-081215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to

24. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 17 to 22.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a

slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 36 to

41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ029-081215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 19 to 24. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 18 to 23. Wind light and variable becoming east around 5 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ030-081215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 19. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 32. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 12 to

17. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 19. Highs

37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ520-081215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to 22. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 37. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 14 to 19. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs 33 to 41. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ521-081215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

234 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

24. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 31 to 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 17 to 22. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 16 to 21. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 38 to 43.

