WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
WAZ026-131115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.
West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to
39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
WAZ027-131115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West wind around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to
42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to
62.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs
66 to 71.
WAZ028-131115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
58 to 63. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to
42. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
Highs 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to
74.
WAZ029-131115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs 54 to 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening.
Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to
44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 65 to 70.
WAZ030-131115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5300 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5200 feet decreasing to
4600 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 31. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Snow level 3800 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 42 to
47.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 29 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.
Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
37 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.
WAZ520-131115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers
overnight. Snow level 2700 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West
wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2300 feet in the morning. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers overnight. Snow level 2600 feet overnight. Lows
30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 47 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 30 to
35.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 32 to
37.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.
WAZ521-131115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
125 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to
37. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers overnight. Snow level 2900 feet overnight. Lows
33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 49 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
61 to 66.
