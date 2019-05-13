WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to
70. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 44 to
49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to
71. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49. Highs 65 to 70.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to
72. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
51 to 56. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 46 to 51.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. South wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 70 to 75.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 48 to
53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 69 to 74. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 48. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to
54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 45. Highs 51 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to
44. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
65. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64. Lows 38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to
42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs 60 to 66. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to
66. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 60 to 66.
