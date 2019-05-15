WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15
mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 47 to 52. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to
62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to
50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to
48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to
47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to
71.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to
71. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to
48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to
73.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 51 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 48 to
53.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to
49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to
74.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows
45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to
51.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to
49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening.
Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. West wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to
10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers overnight. Lows 39 to 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler, showers. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to
43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to
46.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to
44.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 46 to 54. Lows 36 to 41.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph overnight. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.
East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to
57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to
45.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 43. Highs 59 to 64.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
848 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A chance of showers.
Highs 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to
67.
