WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

330 FPUS56 KPDT 062155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-071100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

WAZ027-071100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 87 to 92.

WAZ028-071100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 89 to 94.

WAZ029-071100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ030-071100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet increasing

to 5200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow showers overnight. No snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4800 feet in the morning.

Highs 51 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

66 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

72 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

WAZ520-071100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy. Lows

37 to 42. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. West

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

38 to 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.

WAZ521-071100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 61. West wind 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 81 to 86.

