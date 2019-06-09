WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

WAZ026-092300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ027-092300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 51 to

56. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 85 to 91.

WAZ028-092300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

79 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

87 to 92.

WAZ029-092300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ030-092300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 77. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

WAZ520-092300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 72 to 80.

WAZ521-092300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 76 to 85.

