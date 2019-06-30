WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

WAZ026-302300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 52 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to

84. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

WAZ027-302300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

WAZ028-302300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 63. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

57 to 62.

WAZ029-302300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

59 to 64.

WAZ030-302300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 49 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 70. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 46 to 52.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

72. Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

WAZ520-302300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 70. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

Lows 48 to 53.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to

79. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

WAZ521-302300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 52 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

77 to 86. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

