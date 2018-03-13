WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

367 FPUS56 KPQR 130336

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

836 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-131130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

836 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

WAZ020-131130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

836 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 45

to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A s30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A c30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ040-131130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

836 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around 45.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely.

Valley lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

WAZ019-131130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

836 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500

feet. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 7500 feet, decreasing to 5500

feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers. Snow

level 5500 feet, decreasing to 3500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent showers. Snow level 2000

feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet.

weather.gov/portland

