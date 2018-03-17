WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:12 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
855 FPUS56 KPQR 170406
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.
WAZ021-171130-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
=
WAZ020-171130-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 45.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
=
WAZ040-171130-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows around 35. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley highs
45 to 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley lows around 35.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Valley lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain. Valley lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
1000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
=
WAZ019-171130-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.
North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet, decreasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
$$
=
=
_____
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast