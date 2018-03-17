WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 35. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley highs

45 to 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley lows around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Valley lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Valley lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

1000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

906 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet, decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

