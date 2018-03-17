WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

974 FPUS56 KPQR 172045

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

145 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-181115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

145 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ020-181115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

145 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ040-181115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

145 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley lows

around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Valley lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-181115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

145 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet, increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

