WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

976 FPUS56 KPQR 191108

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

408 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-200115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

408 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog, then partly sunny. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to

55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Light wind. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

=

WAZ020-200115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

408 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to

55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

=

WAZ040-200115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

408 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 55.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30

to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Valley highs 45 to 50.

$$

=

WAZ019-200115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

408 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 5000

feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 4000 feet, decreasing to 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast