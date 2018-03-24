WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy.Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 30. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 500 feet, increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Valley lows around 30. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet, increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley lows around 35. West wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

