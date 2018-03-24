WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 6:09 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018
_____
334 FPUS56 KPQR 242205
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-251200-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. North wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy.Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
=
WAZ020-251200-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
around 30. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 500 feet, increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
$$
=
WAZ040-251200-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Valley lows around 30. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
500 feet, increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley lows around 35. West wind
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55.
$$
=
WAZ019-251200-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
305 PM PDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.
$$
=
=
weather.gov/portland
_____
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast