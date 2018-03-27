WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 11:53 pm, Monday, March 26, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
846 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,
Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
846 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
846 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 50.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
846 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter
of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Valley lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly in the
afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Valley highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
846 PM PDT Mon Mar 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain or snow in the evening, then showers
likely. Snow level 5500 feet, decreasing to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 3500
feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
