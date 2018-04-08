WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 12:37 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
933 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
Minor adjustments to most zones
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
933 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph,
except southwest wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts
to 40 mph, except gusts to 50 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.
Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy, cooler. Highs around 55. South wind 15 to
25 mph, except south wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.
Gusts to 40 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 50 mph,
decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
933 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.
Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
933 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an
inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 35 to
40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph early. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.
Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. East wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
933 AM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as
cool. Free air freezing level 7000 feet, rising to 9000 feet in the
afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 6000 feet, decreasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
