WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of

an inch to one and a half inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and

a half inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Valley highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Valley lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

908 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet, decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

