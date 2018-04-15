WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Updated 8:17 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
085 FPUS56 KPQR 151214 AAA
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
514 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
Updated most zones to adjust the weather today
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
...A FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE ZONE FORECAST
AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR DETAILS...
WAZ021-152315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
514 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
WAZ020-152315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
514 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the late
morning and early afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs
40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
WAZ040-152315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
514 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain at times. Valley highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to
three quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 45 to 55.
WAZ019-152315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
514 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow at times. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet, decreasing
to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to
6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 feet.
weather.gov/portland
