WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

222 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-241130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

222 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

WAZ020-241130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

222 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

WAZ040-241130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

222 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Valley lows around 45. East wind 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. East wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

WAZ019-241130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

222 PM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, rising to

12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

