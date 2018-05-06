WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

930 FPUS56 KPQR 061011

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-070045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, decreasing later this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs

60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ020-070045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ040-070045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Valley

highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, decreasing in the

evening. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Valley lows 50

to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

=

WAZ019-070045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

311 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000

feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers. Snow level above 8000

feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. A

20 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Snow level above

8000 feet, decreasing to 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather