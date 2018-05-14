WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

_____

651 FPUS56 KPQR 142130

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-151200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

230 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ020-151200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

230 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ040-151200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

230 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, then partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly

cloudy late. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. West wind 5

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

$$

=

WAZ019-151200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

230 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

