Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

WAZ026-031115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

WAZ027-031115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ028-031115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 51 to 56. West

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

77 to 82.

WAZ029-031115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

WAZ030-031115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the evening. Colder. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 65.

WAZ520-031115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. West

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 65 to 71.

WAZ521-031115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1033 PM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 81. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

