WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

926 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-101115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

926 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-101115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

926 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ040-101115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

926 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Valley highs around 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 45. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-101115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

926 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet, decreasing

to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

West wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet, increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Free air freezing level 5000 feet, rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet,

rising to 11000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 11000 feet in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet, decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet, decreasing to

5500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet,

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 9000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

