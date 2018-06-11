WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

310 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

310 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

patchy evening drizzle, then a chance of rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and patchy morning drizzle, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

310 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

310 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs

70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

310 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet, rising to

11000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet, rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Snow level above 8000 feet, decreasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet, decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet,

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet, rising

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

