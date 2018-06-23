WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

762 FPUS56 KPQR 231620

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

920 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-232330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

920 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle until

midday. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind, increasing to northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 15 mph, becoming 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

WAZ020-232330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

920 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or drizzle until midday,

then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-232330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

920 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Rain or

drizzle until midday, then a chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Valley highs around 65.

$$

WAZ019-232330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

920 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Rain or drizzle until midday, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow

level 7000 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. West wind

5 to 10 mph, becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet, rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet,

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet,

lowering to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

12000 feet, lowering to 11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 8000 feet, increasing to

above 8000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather