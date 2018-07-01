WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

998 FPUS56 KPQR 010952

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-012315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to

55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-012315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ040-012315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Valley highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-012315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

after midnight. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level 11000 feet in

the afternoon.

